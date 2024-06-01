Minecraft fans, assemble! Netflix is developing an animated series based on the best-selling video game. The streaming giant announced the news on Thursday, unveiling a short teaser about its partnership with the video game.

Minecraft, with its pixelated three-dimensional characters and world, has become hugely popular among gamers of all ages. Meanwhile, a live-action film adaptation of the game is already in the works at Legendary Pictures.

Netflix Announces Minecraft Animated Series

The announcement was made on May 30, marking the 15th-anniversary celebration of the video game’s launch. The teaser that accompanied the announcement shows the iconic green Creeper from the game arriving on the screen and blowing up.

There are then streams of lava shown before the camera points at the Netflix logo placed over a rock. Watch the teaser below:

“The best-selling game of all time & the biggest streamer in the world are teaming up to bring you a brand NEW Minecraft Netflix animated series!” Netflix wrote with the teaser. As of now, the series is said to be ‘coming soon’, and the release date has not been announced yet.

The Show will Feature New Characters in an Original Story

According to the streaming platform, the animated series will “feature an original story with new characters, showing the world of ‘Minecraft’ in a new light.” The rest of the details about the plot or casting have been kept under wraps for now. The show is being produced by WildBrain, the animation studio that previously collaborated with Netflix on projects like Sonic Prime, Carmen Sandiego, Ninjago: Dragons Rising, and the Johnny Test revival series.

Minecraft, the video game, was first launched in May 2009 and became fully available in November 2011. The game allows players to extract raw materials in a 3D block and pixelated world, which can be used to craft tools and construct buildings and machines. Minecraft has already become the highest-selling video game of all time, with 300 million copies sold.

The game’s popularity can be judged by the fact that a live-action film based on it was also announced in 2022. The film will star Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Jennifer Coolidge and will be released in theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures on April 4, 2025.

Must Read: Knives Out 3 Cast Guide: All The Actors Who Have Joined ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News