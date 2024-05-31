Knives Out 3 Cast Guide: All The Actors Who Have Joined ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ So Far

The hype around Knives Out 3 has skyrocketed with the announcement of a star-studded cast that will grace the screen in the threequel. The Knives Out franchise has always made news for its stellar ensemble, with Daniel Craig headlining the first two instalments and being supported by the likes of Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Edward Norton, and Janelle Monáe.

The third instalment, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, is no different and has added a number of beloved actors to its cast. Here are all the actors who have been confirmed to appear in Knives Out 3.

Daniel Craig

Nobody can imagine Knives Out without Daniel Craig, and so the legendary actor is returning as the famed private detective Benoit Blanc in Knives Out 3. The actor’s return to the franchise was confirmed with the film’s title announcement on May 24. Craig received wide praise for his portrayal of Blanc in the previous instalments, earning Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor for both films.

Andrew Scott

Fleabag star Andrew Scott has officially joined Wake Up Dead Man, with his involvement confirmed on May 28th. The actor has had a dream year so far, with his performances in the romantic fantasy film All of Us Strangers and Netflix’s thriller series Ripley winning critical acclaim.

Cailee Spaeny

Priscilla star Cailee Spaeny is also confirmed to be a part of the film. The actress had a recent box-office hit in the form of Alex Garland’s Civil War, in which she starred as the aspiring photographer Jessie Cullen. Spaeny will soon be seen in Alien: Romulus, the next instalment in the Alien franchise, which comes out this year.

Josh O’Connor

Riding high on the success of his recent theatrical release Challengers, Josh O’Connor has another reason to celebrate as he has landed a major role in Wake Up Dead Man. The Emmy-winning actor is known for portraying young Prince Charles in Netflix’s The Crown. His other credits include films like Emma and God’s Own Country.

Glenn Close

Veteran actress Glenn Close has signed up to be a part of the mystery film, and her casting was confirmed on May 29th. The eight-time Oscar-nominated actress was recently seen in the Apple TV+ series The New Look. She also has a number of other films in the pipeline, including Lee Daniel’s The Deliverance, Max Barbakow’s Brothers, and Seth Gordon’s Back in Action.

Kerry Washington

Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actress Kerry Washington confirmed her casting in the film with a post on X that read, “So excited to be a part of the Knives Out family 🔪😍.” The actress was shot to fame with her role as Olivia Pope in ABC’s political thriller Scandal. Her previous film outing was the 2022 fantasy flick The School for Good and Evil.

Jeremy Renner

Wake Up Dead Man marks Jeremy Renner’s return to films after his snowplough accident. Interestingly, the actor was referenced several times in Glass Onion as a part of an ongoing joke. Renner is famous for starring as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His other film credits include The Hurt Locker and The Town.

Mila Kunis

Friends with Benefits star Mila Kunis has also been announced as a cast member of Knives Out 3. The actress was last seen in the Netflix mystery thriller Luckiest Girl Alive. She is also awaiting the release of her upcoming comedy flick, Goodrich, alongside Michael Keaton.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will be released on Netflix in 2025.

