Ek Din, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, has sealed its fate at the Indian box office in the opening weekend itself. After a poor start, there was some hope for a turnaround over the weekend, but unfortunately, it failed to build any momentum. Yes, there was some growth on Sunday, but it was very limited, and given the film’s budget, it has clearly emerged as a disaster. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 3!

How much did Ek Din earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The Bollywood romantic drama opened at just 1.15 crore. On day 2, it witnessed a dip and scored 1 crore. On day 3, it saw a hike, but it was very limited, as only 1.7 crore came on the board. Overall, the film earned only 3.85 crore net at the Indian box office during its opening weekend, making it one of the lowest Bollywood debuts of 2026. It equals 4.54 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.15 crore

Day 2 – 1 crore

Day 3 – 1.7 crore

Total – 3.85 crore

Budget and recovery

Ek Din was reportedly made on a budget of 25 crore, and against this cost, it has earned only 3.85 crore so far. So, in 3 days, the film has recovered 15.4% of the budget. Since word of mouth and reviews are mixed to negative, there’s no hope left, and collections will drop significantly during the weekdays. The film has emerged as a disaster by the end of its opening weekend and is heading for a lifetime collection of much below 10 crore net at the Indian box office.

More about the film

Ek Din is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. It is distributed by PVR Inox Pictures. The film also stars Kunal Kapoor, Kavin Dave, Reshma Shetty, and others. It was released in theaters on May 1.

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