Daniel Craig is one of the most suave James Bonds in the history of cinema and an exceptional actor. The actor, however, was allegedly a mess in his childhood in terms of his thoughts! Why do we say you may wonder? It is because Craig, in his teen years, could allegedly only think about s*x. The actor shared this amusing anecdote once in an interview several years ago.

Craig is an eminent English actor who gained unfathomable fan as James Bond and appeared in five installments of the 007 film franchise. He succeeded Pierce Brosnan. Now, the hunt is still on to step in his shoes and be Daniel’s replacement in the next Bond movie. He is also loved for portraying Benoit Blanc in the films Knives Out and Glass Onion. They also earned him two Golden Globe nominations. On the personal front, the actor is married to Black Widow star Rachel Weisz.

Speaking about Daniel Craig’s obsession with s*x, as per Rolling Stone Magazine via NDTV, the actor once shared the story with the world. The actor recalled, “You want this nice, lovely image of me having my first kiss with hearts sparkling in the background? All I wanted to do was get in the girl’s knickers.”

Daniel Craig explained, “I’ve been kissing girls, like stolen kisses in playgrounds…, for as long as I can remember. But when puberty hit, my head exploded.” This could be a case for many boys who can relate to James Bond. All the young boys out there might now be breathing a sigh of relief that the 007 actor has also been through such a phase.

On the professional front, Daniel Craig was last seen on Netflix‘s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

