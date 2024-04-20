Tom Holland and Zendaya make one of the most adorable couples in Hollywood. The duo met during their film Spider-Man: Homecoming, and their friendship slowly developed into a relationship. Holland became famous after becoming a part of Peter Parker, and that fame came in handy for the Dune: Part Two star. In an interview, she recently shared the incident when the police let them go because of Tom. Keep scrolling to know more.

For the unversed, Tom and Zendaya were romantically linked for the first time in 2017. Their relationship was confirmed in 2021 after they were spotted kissing in a car in LA. Presently, the couple is going strong, and the actress is busy promoting her new movie, Challengers. The duo is quite fun to watch in their interviews, and they have been setting relationship goals for the past few years. Holland is expected to return as Spider-Man in a fourth movie, but whether or not the MJ actress would reprise her part has yet to be confirmed.

Zendaya appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her film Challengers, and during her time on the chat show, the actress shared an exciting story. She revealed how she and her mother escaped a speeding ticket because of Tom Holland. The actress recalled, “Tom and I were rushing to a spin class … with my mother.”

Zendaya explained, “I was not going to do the spin class. He was going to do the spin class because I don’t do that. But we were going a little fast because we were running late.” She then revealed what happened when they got pulled over. The actress added, “They recognized that he was Spider-Man, and we were fine. We got a warning, and everything was OK.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland stay very low-key and often post pictures on social media. There have been several rumors that the couple has parted ways, but they shunned all those rumors when they were spotted together at Dune: Part Two‘s premiere.

On the professional front, Challengers, starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist, directed by Luca Guadagnino, is all set to be released on April 26, 2024.

