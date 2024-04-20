Taylor Swift has once again shown her power and talent by reaching a significant milestone within 24 hours of an album release. She made everyone’s day on Friday by dropping her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. The songstress has achieved this feat for the third time. The album has already been making news for several reasons, including her alleged dig at Kim Kardashian through the track, thanKyou aIMee. The Swifties went crazy over the new release.

Fans believe there are songs in the album about her ex, Joe Alwyn. There are hints about Matty Healy, with whom Tay was linked briefly after her breakup with Joe. People have also found hints about her current boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The Alchemy song’s lyrics are speculated to be for Kelce. Keep scrolling for more.

According to Variety’s report, Taylor Swift’s new release, The Tortured Poets Department, has become the first album to exceed 200 million streams on Spotify in a single day. It happened in less than 24 hours, and the numbers could increase once the final figures are calculated.

Taylor Swift’s albums Midnights and 1989 [Taylor’s Version] achieved a similar feat. They became the most streamed albums in a single day. Taylor now has the top three most streamed albums in a single day. With her The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor has become the most streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history.

As per reports, The Tortured Pets Department was initially planned to be a 16-track album, but she doubled up the treat by dropping an additional 15 songs, making it 31 tracks. While sharing the second installment of the album, The Tortured Poets: The Anthology, she mentioned writing the songs for the album in the past two years.

She wrote, “It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours. “

