Taylor Swift fans, aka the Swifties, were delighted on Friday as their idol dropped her new album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ But more interesting than that is the theory that the song ThanK you aIMee is about the media personality Kim Kardashian. The feud between Taylor Kim and her ex-husband, Kanye West, is widely known. Keep scrolling for more.

Taylor is among the most influential personalities in the music industry and globally. She is known for writing songs about her exes in her albums, from Taylor Lautner to Tom Hiddleston. She has allegedly written songs for many. The latest album is speculated to have songs about her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn and current beau Travis Kelce. There are hints about her alleged brief romance with Matty Healy before Kelce happened.

Now the song thanK you aIMee is being speculated to be a dig at Kim Kardashian as it is about a mean schoolgirl, according to USA Today. For the unversed, the netizens allegedly label Kardashian and the Jenners [Kylie and Kendall] as ‘mean girls.’ The song lyrics are, “I don’t think you’ve changed much. And so I changed your name and any real defining clues. And one day, your kid comes home singin’A song that only us two is gonna know is about you.” Swift allegedly took a dig at Kanye and Kim’s daughter North West.

Reacting to this speculation of Taylor Swift’s alleged jibe at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, the netizens have given their reactions to it. One of them wrote, “And when Kim responds by putting out a snake skin skims set?”

Another wrote, “OUH SHE’S BEING MESSYYYYY AS SHE SHOULD BE.”

One quipped, “She is shading everyone.”

“Taylor trying to get all your money before she retire,” added another.

One fan asked, “I’m glad Taylor is just like me in where no matter what happens I will always hold a grudge.”

Followed by one saying, “Ended her coz she never apologized.”

What happened between Taylor Swift, Kanye West and Kim kardashian?

In 2009, Kanye West stormed the VMAs stage during taylor Swift’s acceptance speech as he snatched the microphone and said, “I’ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!” Then, in 2016, Kanye released the song, ‘Famous,’ featuring lyrics about him being the reason behind Taylor‘s fame. While Swift denied that she approved the lyrics, Kim Kardashian released an edited recorded phone call.

Taylor Swift slammed Kim Kardashian over the alleged fake call and said, “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar. That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before.”

For the unversed, Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, has 31 songs and is available on all platforms.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: The Fantastic Four: This Dune 2 Star Is One Of The Frontrunners To Play Galactus In The Pedro Pascal Led MCU Flick? Netizens React, “He’d Kill This”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News