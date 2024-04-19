The Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four is in the news as fans eagerly await to find out who the film’s main villain will be and which actor will play the part. One of the rumored villains of this Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby-led film is Galactus, and this Dune: Part Two or Dune 2 star is a frontrunner for the role. The studio officially announced the film’s cast in February this year, finally ending all the speculations, and the fans are looking forward to seeing them on screen.

Besides Vanessa and Pedro, Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn and The Bear actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach are also part of the most-awaited Marvel project. According to reports, Julia Garner has joined the cast as Shalla-Bal, a version of Silver Surfer from the Marvel comics. There have been rumors about Doctor as one of the villains in the upcoming MCU film as well. Both Galactus and Doctor Doom have appeared in the previous Fantastic Four movies led by Ioan Gruffudd and Jessica Alba.

According to The Hot Mic With Jeff Sneider and John Rocha, one of the frontrunners for the alleged part of Galactus in The Fantastic Four is none other than Javier Bardem. He is known for movies like James Bond’s Skyfall, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, and his Oscar-winning film No Country For Old Men. Bardem recently appeared as Stillgar in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune 2. His unwavering faith in Timothee Chalamet‘s Paul Atreides, aka Lisan al Gaib, has turned Bardem’s character into a meme, starting a meme fest on social media after the film’s release last month.

As per the report, Javier Bardem is being eyed for Galactus’ role in The Fantastic Four. The netizens have responded positively to this news as one of the users wrote on X, “Perfect for that role. He can bring the charisma Brolin brought to Thanos.”

Another said, “He’s a phenomenal actor, he’d kill this.”

One of the users shared a Dune 2 meme,

Followed by another meme,

Stilgar seeing his Multiversal variant is going to blow his F-ing mind. pic.twitter.com/WuMOt9rBNN — The Wealth Dad (@thewealthdad) April 19, 2024



And another,



One of the users wrote, “mixed feelings about this.”

The Fantastic Four, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, will be released in the theatres in 2025. Matt Shakman will helm the director’s chair, and the production is set to begin this summer.

