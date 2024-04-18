Brian Cox Calls Joaquin Phoenix's Performance In Napoleon "Truly Terrible"; Pokes Fun At His Name, "Wackeen… Wacky"

Succession Star Brian Cox is not one to mince his words. The Veteran Actor, who has played timeless roles, has always made headlines because of his candor. He had feelings about Joaquin Phoenix‘s Napolean portrayal and is letting everyone know. Cox made some shocking revelations and said, “A truly terrible performance by Joaquin Phoenix.” Ouch, but if you think that is harsh, you will be surprised by his statements.

Brian played the role of Media Moghul Logan Roy, the patriarch who puts his kids through a game of hoops and leaps to take over the seat of the media conglomerate in the multiple Emmy and Golden Globe-winning series. The actor, the polar opposite of his character, has been known to stir feelings up because of his new statements at a London fest.

The actor who previously called out Mel Gibson’s 1985 Braveheart a ‘load of nonsense’ is now sharing his views about Ridley Scott’s Napolean. Cox described the historical drama as “terrible.” He then spoke about Phoenix’s performance, which was a truly terrible performance by Joaquin Phoenix. It really is appalling. I don’t know what he was thinking. I think it’s totally his fault and I don’t think Ridley Scott helps him. I would have played it a lot better than Joaquin Phoenix, I tell you that. You can say it’s good drama. No — it’s lies.”

Brian even quipped about the Joker star’s name. “I think he’s well-named. Joaquin … wackeen … wacky. It’s a sort of wacky performance.”

No topic was not off-brand; when the subject of Succession came up and especially of method acting, Cox said, “Oh no, that’s all bollocks. It’s a kind of nonsense. We’re transmitters. That’s what we are as actors. We transmit energy,” He then stressed the topic of doing research and how being prepped and method is different, “You have to do your homework. That delight, the information you get after reading and researching because you know everything about Churchill and building up a picture of who this person was.”

Brian then spoke about the comparisons he had constantly been subjected to after Logan Roy and said, “It’s it’s stupid. Why make that comparison? It’s obvious Most critics are stupid. They really are. Theater criticism has gone right down the tubes. You think of those wonderful critics of the past; there’s nobody to match them now Because they didn’t do their homework.”

He even discussed politics and said he would leave the U.S. if former President Trump were reelected. Well, that’s a lot of opinions, for one thing. However, Brian Cox’s natural style always has fans cheering for him.

