Johnny Depp is one of the most spoken-about actors on the Internet. Thanks to his prolific work and the controversies that have surrounded him in recent times. The actor most recently was in the headlines not because of his doings, but because Brian Cox had a lot to say about him (no merry things). The veteran actor ended with calling the Jack Sparrow fame overrated and that somehow stirred a controversy.

Advertisement

If you aren’t aware, Succession star Brian Cox created a huge wave when he decided to call Johnny Depp overrated. The actor was talking about the roles offered to him and he was turned down. These included Game Of Thrones, Harry Potter, and the role of Governor Swann in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, which ended up being played by Jonathan Pryce. It was at this point he decided to make the comment.

Advertisement

He said all of this in his autobiography Putting The Rabbit In The Hat. Turns out Brian Cox now has had a change of mind. In his latest interview, the X-Men fame is clarifying his statement and surprisingly has good things to say about Johnny Depp. Read on to see what he has to say.

As per We Got This Covered Brian Cox in his latest interview is trying to clarify what he said in his controversial comment about Johnny Depp. He said, “What certain people accused me of was my lack of respect, and I really do not disrespect anybody involved in this profession because I know how difficult it is. Now, I may have reservations about their talent, but I certainly don’t disrespect them. And my reservations about Johnny Depp are minimal — absolutely minimal. You know, I do think he’s sometimes overblown, but I actually think he’s also done some considerable work. Some of his work has really been extraordinarily good.”

If you are not aware, in his autobiography, Brian Cox wrote, “Pirates of the Caribbean, it’s very much the ‘Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow’ show. Depp, personable though I’m sure he is, is so overblown, so overrated. I mean, Edward Scissorhands. Let’s face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face make-up, you don’t have to do anything. He didn’t. Subsequently, he’s done even less.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Harry Styles Once Halted His Concert To Help A Fan Come Out To Her Mother; Screamed “She’s Gay” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube