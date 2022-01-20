Despite time moving forward and people recognizing and respecting the LGBTQ community, it isn’t easy for youngsters to come out of the closet to their parents. Well, a couple of young adults have former One Director singer, Harry Styles to thank for helping them break the news.

While we all know Harry helped a fan come out to her mother in late 2021, did you know he did it once earlier also? Yes. In 2018, Harry helped an 18-year-old girl named Grace break the news to her mom who was in a room. Read on to know all about it.

In 2018, an 18-year-old fan named Grace was attended one of Harry Style’s final shows on his first headlining tour. To it, she brought a sign that ended up catching his eye in a big way. According to a post shared by the then-teen, one side of her sign read, “I travelled 2,846 miles to be here tonight thank you for 10 incredible shows.”

While this text was something any fan attending his concert could have written, it was what was on the other side that caught Harry Styles’ attention. The other side of the sign that Grace held, read, “I’m gonna come out to my parents because of you!!!” Grace had tweeted a picture of the poster prior to the show with the words, “I’m not expecting anything but I hope he at least sees it.”

As per the videos shared by Grace and others on social media, the Watermelon Sugar singer spotted the sign mid-concert and read it out loud before asking her where her mom was and what her name is. Grace replied saying her mother’s name is Tina and that she was in a hotel nearby. Harry then asks the rest of the audience to quiet down so that he could record a video for her mom in which he screams, “Tina, she’s gay!”

But that’s not where the 18-year-old’s happiness ended. Grace took to social media and shared that she went back to her hotel room and immediately showed her mom the video. She explained that her mom was “overjoyed” and told her, “Yes I do love you and you can be whoever you want to be.”

In a separate post, thanking Harry Styles, Grace had written, “Thank you so much for creating an environment where I am proud to be who I am. Your continuous support of the LGBTQ+ has helped me come to love myself and feel safe. Thank you for tonight and I can’t wait to show Tina (my mom) this video. Love you always.”

Isn’t that sweet! Years later, Harry helped another fan come out to her mom during a concert.

We love you, Harry Styles!

