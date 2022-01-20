Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson is all set to play the iconic DC superhero, in his upcoming film The Batman. Well, with such great roles, comes a great amount of criticisms too. We aren’t saying this, the actor himself had once revealed that each time he says something, it offends all the Batman fans out there.

Well, in the year 2020, the actor had faced heavy criticisms from many DC fans over his GQ interview, in which he made a statement, that he ignores the training routine for his upcoming superhero film. The Twilight actor had said, “I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem. You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the ’70s. Even James Dean — he wasn’t exactly ripped.”

Now, Robert Pattison who will play the next ‘Batman’ reveals that his past statement about him skipping his training routine for the film, to date haunts him.

In his recent conversation with Movie Makers, Robert Pattinson opened about his controversial statement and said, “That really came back to haunt me. I just always think it’s really embarrassing to talk about how you’re working out,” he further said, “I think it’s like an English thing. Unless you are in the most unbelievable shape, where people are just genuinely curious, going, ‘How have you achieved, like, physical perfection?’ or whatever.”

In the same interview, the Hollywood star also went on to state that no one can play the role of Batman without having a tough workout routine. The actor said, “You’re playing Batman. You have to work out.”

Well, it looks like the actor was indeed true. Any statement he makes against his DC role indeed comes and haunts him, even if it was just a joke. The lesson of the day is: You just can’t afford to mess with the DC fandom!

Are you excited to watch Robert Pattinson in his upcoming movie The Batman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

