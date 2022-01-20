Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke has recalled the very steamy audition of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart and opens up about why it got her worried. Fans from across the world fell in love with Pattinson and Stewart. Both of them did have remarkable on-screen chemistry, which was reflected beyond that too.

It wasn’t just in the films that the two had a relationship, but in real life as well. Now, the director has spoken about the audition of the two characters and shares that she was worried as it involved a steamy hot k*ssing scene.

While speaking on The Big Hit Show, Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke said, “I could tell they had a lot of chemistry, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ I thought, Kristen was 17. I don’t want to get in some illegal things,” while talking about Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart’s audition. “So I remember I told Rob, ‘By the way, Kristen is 17. In our country, it’s illegal to have a sexual… “And he’s like, “Oh, OK, whatever,'” she added.

The Twilight audition of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart was held in 2007. Catherine Hardwicke also added, “Rob and Kristen did the audition right here on the bed. They did the kissing scene, and he fell off and landed right there on this floor.” The director continued, “He walked in, and he had his hair was dyed black for some play, with these wacky bangs. He was a bit out of shape. His shirt was just all messy, and I’m like, “Oh, OK. OK, let’s see how this goes.'”

“Rob and Kristen auditioned on my bed, the k*ssing scene, Rob was so into it he fell off the bed. I’m like, “Dude, calm down.” And I’m in there filming with my little video camera, whatever. And at the end [of the audition] Kristen was like, “It has to be Rob,” Hardwicke remembered on the podcast.

Previously, the Twilight director also recalled how Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were shy while they were auditioning for the film. However, they ended up having great chemistry, which served well for the film series.

