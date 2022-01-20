One Hollywood actor who has dominated the headlines in recent days is Robert Pattinson. Of course, the reason is simply the fact that he is turning Bruce Wayne for his much-anticipated movie The Batman. It marks his debut in the world of superheroes and DCEU. The trailers and everything about the movie has made a massive buzz, leading to Pattinson becoming a trending name across the globe. But today, the Twilight star is not in the news for the Matt Reeves drama but with Bong Joon-Ho.

Bong Joon-Ho is a Korean filmmaker known for his cinema that asks questions and alarms the viewers about the inequality in society. The man made Parasite back in 2019 and created history at the Oscars. The movie went on to rule the night and take home 3 Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Turns out he is now taking the Hollywood bus in a full-fledged manner.

Yes, you read that right, Bong Joon-Ho is all set to direct his first full-fledged Hollywood project with Warner Bros. And if that doesn’t excite you much, he is joining forces with Robert Pattinson to make it! Read on to know everything you should about this most exciting update of the day.

As per a report in Screenrant, Robert Pattinson is boarding Bong Joon-Ho’s train to the future for an adaptation of Edward Ashton’s upcoming sci-fi novel Mickey7. Set in the future, the movie is based on the titular disposable employee who is sent on a human expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. He is given the job due to his capability to regenerate himself even if he dies with all his memories intact. Isn’t this already exciting?

If the same report is to be believed, the movie is at Warner Bros and produced by Bong Joon-Ho via his Offscreen banner alongside Dooho Choi for Kate Street Picture Company and Plan B. Robert Pattinson first got into the dynamic later last year and was firm about the project in the Holiday phase.

Bong Joon-Ho is right now also developing a Korean language animated project since 2018. The filmmaker seems to have started moving with Mickey7 quickly now. We are waiting for the final announcements!

