We all know by now that Andrew Garfield is not just an amazing actor but also an amazing liar. The actor kept denying his cameo in Tom Holland’s latest venture as the wall-crawling superhero, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie marked the third standalone outing for Tom and witnessed the comeback of the former Spideys, including Andrew and Tobey Maguire.

No Way Home has become a major success and has already reached the $1.6 billion milestones at the box office worldwide since its release over a month ago. It is showing no signs of stopping even while in the pandemic era. Recently, the film also became the 4th highest-grossing movie of all time in the US, replacing Marvel’s Black Panther.

While talking about Andrew Garfield, the actor recently met with his The Social Network co-star Dakota Johnson to discuss the film and how things have changed in the eleven years since its release with Vanity Fair. While talking, the former Spider-Man revealed that he often lies when asked about his identity. “Someone will say, ‘hey, are you the guy from the thing?’ I’m like, ‘no, I look like him,'” he said.

Andrew Garfield added that after lying about his identity he would often have real conversations with people. “And then we can have an actual conversation. But then sometimes I’m very just like, ‘yeah, I am, and I’m going to disappoint you now.’ You know what I mean?” The Amazing Spider-Man actor continued. He also mentioned that he never feels fully guilty about lying about who he is.

Previously, the actor opened up about struggling with stardom. During a visit to The Jonathan Ross Show, Andrew talked about what it was like to reach another level of fame after accepting the role of Spider-Man. “It was. I kind of resisted it a lot. I was young. I was 25, 26–even though that’s you know, arguably an adult,” he said.

“When I was 26, no I was not an adult. It was just a lot to hold. I struggled to hold it all. I kind of rejected it a lot,” Spider-Man: No Way Home star Andrew Garfield added while discussing his struggles with fame.

