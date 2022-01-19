One thing that is trending across the globe and refuses to settle down is Spider-Man: No Way Home. The franchise that put Tom Holland on the world map, strengthened his hold with the last film in the trilogy. Not just did it manage to earn a massive amount at the worldwide box office but it also positions Holland amid the topmost stars in Hollywood at a very young age. Breaking the Internet yet again today is a shirtless picture of Tom and fans cannot stop but worship that chiselled physique.

Tom Holland and his shirtless pictures hitting the Internet is altogether a different universe on the Internet. Fans, both girls and boys wait for them and when they do, they shower them with all the love. The most recent picture that has gone viral doesn’t come from the man himself. Instead his pal Oliver Travena just randomly decided to put up a picture.

In the viral picture Tom Holland can be seen posing shirtless amid a workout session with boxing gloves on. He is flaunting his bulging muscles and those abs that have the fans feeling hot. Read on to know more and also check the picture below.

Sharing the picture with Tom Holland, Oliver wrote, “⚠️WARNING ⚠️Use extreme caution when training with a friend who is also a Marvel Superhero. May cause post workout collapse. @tomholland2013 🕷🤪. #NowPutYourShirtBackOnSpiderman #spidermannowayhome.” The comments section is flooded with thirsty comments and many are thanking Oliver for the hot content. Check it right below.

Meanwhile, we already know Tom Holland is returning to play Spider-Man post No Way Home. Producer Amy Pascal has already hinted at a new trilogy. Talking about the same as per We Got This Covered, the actor has said, “Also, Peter Parker is finally heading off to college, and the word is out. So yeah, everyone knows that he is Spider-Man. So throw your fan theories out the window, they’re probably not true. Or are they? And get ready to see one of the most ambitious films we’ve ever made. An incredible story with lots of heart, laughter, high-flying action, mind-blowing effects, and some insane villains. No Way Home is the culmination of the Homecoming trilogy and the start of a Multiverse of possibilities.”

