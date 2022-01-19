Andrew Garfield says that lying about his appearance in the MCU film, Spider-Man: No Way Home was “absolute” the right decision. The 4th movie in Marvel’s Phase 4 and 27th entry overall, the Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, and Jacob Batalon starrer marked the third standalone movie of Holland’s Spidey.
The film opened gates to multiverses and saw the comeback of the former wall-crawlers, Garfield and Tobey Maguire. It also saw the old villains like Alfred Molina’s Dr Otto Octavius, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and more return to the screen.
Though there were already plenty of rumours around the appearance of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, the Tick, Tick… Boom! actor kept lying about it. Now, while speaking on a podcast, Happy Sad Confused, Andrew has given his thoughts on why denying his presence in Spider-Man: No Way Home was “the right thing to do.”
“Even if the majority of people were like, ‘we’re pretty sure this is going to happen,’ I think even when you’re pretty sure something is going to happen psychologically, and you want it to happen, when it comes to the moment where you’re about to find out if it’s going to happen or not, suddenly a weird self-preservation thing comes in where you start to live with the idea of it not happening,” Andrew Garfield said.
Garfield added, “And then that just ups the want for the thing to happen, so there’s a real kind of fun chemical thing that gets created in you. Even with the people I think were pretty sure it was going to happen, I’m sure there was a little scintilla of doubt as they were walking in to see Spider-Man: No Way Home, which allowed them to release and say, ‘Yes, it happened!'”
“I think it was the absolute right thing to do. It gave me fun things to talk about and deny and talk about Photoshop, even when it was clearly me on set for Spider-Man wearing a Spider-Man [suit] (laughs). I loved that,” Spider-Man: No Way Home Andrew Garfield continued.
