Andrew Garfield says that lying about his appearance in the MCU film, Spider-Man: No Way Home was “absolute” the right decision. The 4th movie in Marvel’s Phase 4 and 27th entry overall, the Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, and Jacob Batalon starrer marked the third standalone movie of Holland’s Spidey.

The film opened gates to multiverses and saw the comeback of the former wall-crawlers, Garfield and Tobey Maguire. It also saw the old villains like Alfred Molina’s Dr Otto Octavius, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and more return to the screen.

Though there were already plenty of rumours around the appearance of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, the Tick, Tick… Boom! actor kept lying about it. Now, while speaking on a podcast, Happy Sad Confused, Andrew has given his thoughts on why denying his presence in Spider-Man: No Way Home was “the right thing to do.”