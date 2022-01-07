With every project she does, Zendaya is growing and evolving as an actor beautifully. Before she made all the buzz for Spider-Man: No Way Home this year, the actor was in the headlines for her teen drama Euphoria. The show has so far released a season, two winter special episodes in 2020, and is now awaiting the release of its second season. It is also the project that has given the actor her first Emmy victory. But what if we tell you that Tom Holland might feature in the show?

Well, Tom and Zendaya have become the new IT couple in town. Together, their PDA keeps making news every now and then. The fact that they made their first couple red carpet appearance while promoting No Way Home was a cherry on the cake. As the two are inseparable at this moment, one cannot deny the fact that Holland might just pop up in any of Zendaya starrer.

And Tom Holland even expressed recently that he did want to get into Euphoria. He spoke about his urge and also how he visited the sets around 30 times. Zendaya now talks about the idea and if her beau is really making the cut. Read on to know more about the same.

For the unversed, Tom Holland talking about Zendaya’s Euphoria as per ET said, “Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time and it has not happened yet and I’m very disappointed,” and revealed he has visited the sets “at least 30 times this season.”

Zendaya who is ‘incredibly excited’ for Euphoria season 2 confirmed the last bit and said, “He supported me through the whole season,” she says, revealing that the two have “talked about it.” The star adds, “You know, we joke about sneaking him into the background and seeing if someone can spot him.”

Well, how excited would you be if Tom Holland just happens to be in the background in Euphoria? Let us know in the comments section below.

