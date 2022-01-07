Tom Holland recalls once pitching a story for the origin of James Bond. Currently, the search for the next 007 is going on as Daniel Craig stepped down from the role. He last played the British spy in No Time to Die and was even killed off at the end.

Advertisement

Recently, it was reported that the actor revealed that he had discussed killing off his character with the producer Barbara Broccoli right after the premiere of his first Bond film, Casino Royale. Moreover, even Barbara had given her thumbs up for the idea, and they both struck a deal.

Advertisement

Now, Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland says that he once pitched the idea for a young James Bond to give a back story to the character. While speaking with Total Film Magazine ahead of the release of his film ‘Uncharted,’ Holland revealed the origin story idea where the world’s most famous spy would be a young man who has just started out in the world of high-stakes espionage.

“I had a meeting, after or during ‘Spider-Man 2’ [‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’], with Sony to pitch this idea of a young Bond film that I’d come up with,” Holland said. “It was the origin story of James Bond. It didn’t really make sense. It didn’t work. It was the dream of a young kid, and I don’t think the Bond estate [was] particularly interested,” the actor added.

However, Tom’s efforts did not go in vain as he revealed that his interest in doing an origin story for a popular franchise character helped in nudging Sony in the direction of creating an adaptation for the video game series ‘Uncharted.’

“The idea of a young Bond film sparked this idea, in turn, that you could do a Nathan Drake story as an origin story, rather than as an addition to the games. And that opened a conversation,” Tom Holland said as she spoke about his failed pitch of the James Bond origin story.

Must Read: BTS’ US ARMY, There’s A Sad News For Y’all But Seoul ARMY Can Jump Up In The Air!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube