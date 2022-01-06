With the COVID-19 scare once again spreading throughout the world through its deadly Variant called, Omicron, many artists in the music industry are now calling off their scheduled events. Well, as per the latest news the worldwide famous Korean boy band, BTS has now cancelled their visit to the USA.

It’s sad news for all the American ARMY, as their most beloved boys won’t be meeting them anytime soon!

According to the latest reports, keeping the rise in Omicron cases all around the world in mind, the South Korean boy band, BTS have now called off their plans of visiting the U.S. The reason for it is that the 2022 Grammy Awards got postponed, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

It is to be noted that the ceremony in which the BTS members were said to perform was scheduled to be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on January 31.

As per Soompi, the Recording Academy (who are the organizer of the said event) stated, “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, we have postponed the 64th Grammys.”

Big Hit Music who manages the boy band also stated, “We were preparing to attend the awards ceremony, but we stopped discussion after hearing the news of the postponement. However, the concert in Seoul that is scheduled in March will be held without a hitch.”

For the unversed, this is the second time the boy band had to cancel their plans of visiting the US, as the Grammys have now been postponed twice due to the pandemic.

This is indeed such sad news for the ARMY!

Would you love to see BTS perform in India anytime soon?! Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

