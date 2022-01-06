Taylor Swift has given her fans and the music industry some really hit singles to hum on. Well, the singer is not only known for her songs but also for the no-nonsense tolerated attitude. During the year 2009, Kanye West had ended up ruining Taylor’s special moment during the VMA’s. However, the singer, later on, made a strong come back during the 2015 VMA awards!

It is to be noted that, the 2009 VMA feud between both the singer and the rapper was later on tagged as the wildest moment in VMA history by Rolling Stones in the year 2013.

Now, before coming to the part where Taylor Swift made a strong comeback against Kanye West, let’s dig into the 2009 incident which actually gave rise to this long feud between the both.

So, during the 2009 VMA awards, Taylor Swift had won an award for her music video “You Belong with Me.” With a happy face, Taylor got on to the stage and was just about to give her acceptance speech, but was interrupted by Kanye West who came on stage, took the microphone from her, and said: “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!” (He was referring to her music video titled “Single Ladies”.) As he was done, Kanye then handed the microphone back to Swift, and walked off stage, leaving Swift completely hurt.

However, Taylor being the strongest of them all, gave a solid come back to Kanye through her beautiful speech at the 2015 VMA awards. During the 2015 VMA’s, Taylor made another marvellous win as she bagged an award for best video of the year for her song, ‘Bad Blood’. Returning back on the stage like a queen, the singer gave a beautiful speech which not only was a dig on Kanye, but she also put an end to her long ugly feud with the rapper through it.

In her speech, Taylor said, “I first met Kanye West six years ago… at this show actually. Since then, we’ve had a lot of time to talk about a lot of different things. It seemed like everyone in the world knew about our infamous encounter at the VMAs, but something that you may not know is that Kanye West’s album, College Dropout, was the very first album that my brother and I ever bought on iTunes when I was 12 years old. Many of you may not remember that Kanye wrote and recorded his first single with his jaw wired shut after a car accident, or how he spent years studying the craft and the art of fashion and even learned to sew before launching his very own line that has been wildly successful. I have been a fan of his since I can remember, because Kanye defined what it is to be a creative force in music, fashion, and, well, life.”

Repeating the history, Taylor concluded her speech in Kanye’s way by saying, “So I guess I have to say to all the other winners tonight, I’m really happy for you, and I’mma let you finish, but Kanye West I’ve had one of the greatest careers of ALL TIME.”

Isn’t Taylor Swift just the best at everything?!

