Even after 15 years since Tobey Maguire’s last film as the Spidey superhero came out, the fans haven’t had enough and are now campaigning for Spider-Man 4. Recently, the Marvel fans were delighted to see the two former wall-crawlers come to Tom Holland’s Spidey universe, where Avengers exist (at least some of them).

Advertisement

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third standalone film of Holland, also saw the return of the old villains like Dr Otto Octavius, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and Lizard. The multiversal film has also created a passage for the next Doctor Strange movie.

Advertisement

Since the time the movie has been released and has become a major success, fans are now requesting to see the fourth instalment of Sam Raimi’s Spidey series. They have started to trend #MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 on Twitter in hopes of seeing Tobey Maguire wear the suit once again for his own standalone film.

Check out the posts here:

#MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 Sam Raimi wants to make it. Tobey wants to make it. Kirsten Dunst wants to make it. Get it done pic.twitter.com/WdGZQ9sEV3 — Reppter (@Reppter66) January 5, 2022

If they green light Spider-Man 4 starring Tobey Maguire and The Amazing Spider-Man 3 starring Andrew Garfield I’ll probably cry tears of joy #MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/oFpNVc6Ebd — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) January 5, 2022

Since the third and the final part hit the theatres in 2007, there has always been some sort of support for Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 4, helmed by Sam Raimi. There were plans for the fourth part floating around after the third one came out, but the film was never made, and instead, Andrew Garfield took up the mantle.

However, even his time as the wall-crawling superhero was cut short, and Andrew Garfield only appeared in two movies, The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2. Much like Tobey, fans also think that the ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ actor deserves to have his third movie.

Sam Raimi’s Spidey films series also featured Kirsten Dunst as MJ, Rosemary Harris as Aunt May, J.K. Simmons, Cliff Robertson as Uncle Ben, James Franco, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and many more talented actors besides Tobey Maguire. Do you think there should be Spider-Man 4?

Must Read: When Tom Cruise Was Caught Taking Bl*w J*bs By Co-Star Curtis Armstrong: “I Found 3-4 Young Girls Lined Up In The Hall…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube