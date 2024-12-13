Remember the OG of Spider-Man villains, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, a maniacal cackler on a glider, tossing pumpkin bombs and chaos wherever he goes? The ultimate baddie first terrorized Tobey Maguire’s Spidey in Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man and returned to blow our minds in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Now, with Tom Holland gearing up for Spider-Man 4, fans wonder if Dafoe’s Norman Osborn, aka Green Goblin, will soar into the MCU again. While Dafoe keeps it cryptic, the multiverse madness means the Goblin’s glider isn’t parked yet. Could another round of Goblin mayhem be on the horizon? Let’s find out.

Willem Dafoe Teases Green Goblin Return

In a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Willem Dafoe was grilled about Norman Osborn’s potential return in Spider-Man 4. After No Way Home left his fate dangling like a pumpkin bomb mid-flight, we’re now desperate to know if the Green Goblin’s chaotic laugh will echo again.

Surprisingly, Dafoe didn’t slam the glider door shut, teasing the possibility with a grin that practically screams. He said, “We’ll see. We’ll see [Laughs]. I could come back. Listen, Tom was great to work with and the whole series of Spider-Man films that I did were great fun. Great fun.”

Will Marvel Bring Back Green Goblin?

Willem Dafoe clearly has a soft spot for playing the Green Goblin, and honestly, who wouldn’t, with that iconic maniacal grin and penchant for chaos? For many fans, Dafoe’s portrayal in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy was their first introduction to Norman Osborn outside the comics; let’s face it, he set the bar ridiculously high. That’s why his return to Spider-Man: No Way Home was such a big deal.

It gave us a showdown with Tom Holland’s Spidey that was nostalgic and electrifying. Whether Dafoe suits up again for Spider-Man 4 depends on the pitch. The stakes would have to be as massive as No Way Home to justify pulling another Goblin twist from the multiverse hat.

