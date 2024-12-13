Are we ready to be infected all over again after 28 years? Well, 28 Years Later has returned to revive the zombie mayhem that started with the cult classic 28 Days Later and its pulse-pounding sequel, 28 Weeks Later. And this time, Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are reuniting, bringing back fan-favorite Cillian Murphy as Jim, the OG survivor, alongside a stellar cast including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes.

Recently with the drop of its first trailer teasing a chilling new chapter with terrified kids, intense drama, and some seriously upgraded infected, one thing that caught our eyes was the infamous zombie look. Fans soon started to wonder whether the zombie is Murphy or not. Let’s find out.

Is 28 Years Later Zombie Cillian Murphy?

While fans have been buzzing about 28 Years Later and its mysterious trailer zombie, it’s been revealed that it’s not Cillian Murphy. Yes, he is reprising his role as Jim, even serving as an executive producer, but the gnarly infected zombie in the trailer is played by actor and model Angus Neill. Known for his striking looks (yes, even as a zombie), Neill revealed that he had an incredible experience collaborating with director Danny Boyle, calling their creative connection a highlight.

As per The Guardian, Neill shared, “Danny told me he’d always had me in mind for the role. So we met up, hit it off, and I agreed to take part. On set, he has an extraordinary ability to hypnotize you, and working with him on the film was a very, very intense experience.” So, while Murphy dodges the zombie transformation, Neill’s eerie performance has us itching to see what horrors this third installment will unleash.

28 Years Later Trailer Explained

The recently released trailer of 28 Years Later features a chaotic blend of nostalgia and sheer terror. It starts with kids watching Teletubbies (yes, really) before everything spirals into apocalyptic madness. It further portrays screams, unsettling voiceovers repeating, “There’s no discharge in the war,” and a bone-chilling atmosphere that screams, “It’s worse this time.”

While Aaron Taylor-Johnson appears frequently, bonding with a younger lead, Alfie Williams, Jodie Comer shows off her maternal instincts amid the chaos. Ralph Fiennes? Oh, he’s seen bloodied near a creepy bone-and-skull structure. The kicker? A skeletal zombie eerily resembling Cillian Murphy rises from a field, fueling speculation about Jim’s mysterious return. Chills, anyone?

28 Years Later will arrive on June 20, 2025.

