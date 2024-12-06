So, remember that creepy Voldemort hug in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2? Yeah, it turns out it wasn’t supposed to happen. Tom Felton, aka Draco Malfoy, was just as shocked as the rest of us when Ralph Fiennes (aka Voldemort) pulled him in for an unexpected embrace during filming. And trust me, Felton wasn’t ready for it.

In a throwback interview from DragonCon 2011, Felton spilled the beans about the awkward moment that wasn’t in the script. “The hug was never in the script for that scene,” Felton said. “Fiennes only decided to do it once during all the takes.” Imagine being in the middle of a tense scene, and then Voldemort decides to hug it out. Felton’s reaction? Pure confusion. “I was standing there like, ‘What the hell is he doing? Why is he hugging me in this weird fashion?’” Yeah, it’s not exactly the vibe you expect from the Dark Lord.

But it gets better. Felton wasn’t just caught off guard at the moment. Watching the final cut of the movie, he was left completely baffled. “I was baffled,” he said. “More baffled that that was the take they used.” Honestly, I am the same. A Dark Lord hug isn’t precisely what you’d expect to be a highlight in the Harry Potter finale.

And then, there’s the reaction from the fans. Felton gave us the lowdown on how audiences across the globe took it. In the UK, it was all eerie silence. “The whole audience kind of goes dead quiet, and nobody knows what to say or do,” he said. But over in the States? “The audience bursts into laughter,” he laughed. Voldemort’s hug turned into a comedy moment, and Felton was here for it. “I love that,” he added. Only in the Harry Potter universe can a dark, intimidating scene turn into something a little… more lighthearted.

So, next time you watch Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, remember that hug wasn’t some grand master plan. It was just Ralph Fiennes being unpredictable, making the Harry Potter saga even more legendary.

