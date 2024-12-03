So, here’s the real question: was Loki a villain, or was he just another pawn in Thanos’ game? Here’s the scoop. For years, Loki’s been the MCU’s MVP villain. Tom Hiddleston made him so iconic that he got more screen time than some heroes. But now, Marvel’s dropped a bombshell: Loki wasn’t just being evil for kicks. Fans have speculated for ages that the scepter Thanos gave him, which housed the Mind Stone, was the real culprit. And now? It’s confirmed. The Mind Stone was messing with his mind.

Now, think back to The Avengers. Loki didn’t just have a fancy weapon; the wand was a mind control device, making his “evil” actions feel more like he was being puppeteered. And, in the classic Thanos move, he never mentioned that the wand could mess with its user’s mind, too. In hindsight, it makes sense. The Mind Stone wasn’t just turning people like Hawkeye into Thanos’ puppets but also corrupting Loki. Marvel’s updated Loki character page confirms it: the stone was amping up Loki’s hatred for Thor and Earth. So, Loki wasn’t just being a jerk for fun—he was dealing with a cosmic force warping his mind and emotions.

But hold up. Loki wasn’t always this bad. In Thor, his motives were a lot more layered than just “being evil.” Sure, he schemed against Odin, manipulated his brother, and tried to claim the throne, but his reasons were rooted in a lifetime of being lied to. Loki just wanted to prove he was worthy of Odin’s approval. So yeah, he went after the Frost Giants—his people—but it wasn’t about taking over the universe. It was about showing he could be a hero in his own right, not some villain hell-bent on destruction. His journey was about self-worth, not power.

