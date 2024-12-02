Back in 2013, the casting drama was spicier than Christian’s Roomm. Hunnam was locked in to play the brooding billionaire, setting Sons of Anarchy fans on fire. But—plot twist—Hunnam had already given his word to Guillermo del Toro for Crimson Peak and couldn’t juggle both. Loyalty? Unshakable. So, Hunnam stepped aside, leaving Christian Grey up for grabs.

Enter Jamie Dornan, who was kind of like, “Wait, me?” And honestly, he wasn’t even sure at first, Dornan admitted in a British GQ interview, “I felt a certain amount of relief when he got it, to be honest. I thought, ‘This would have been fun, but it would have been a strange ride. Better not to be on that ride.'” Dornansaide, “I’m good, but… if you want me, I’ll bring the heat.” And the rest, as they say, is steamy movie history.

Dornan slid in, and boom—Fifty Shades of Grey hit theaters in 2015, earning nearly $570M worldwide. The movie was everywhere; fans went wild, and suddenly, Dornan became the name everyone was whispering. Meanwhile, Hunnam? He was off getting his gothic groove on in Crimson Peak (which didn’t exactly make him a pop culture king). But Hunnam? No regrets. He told Variety, “It was the worst professional experience of my life… it was heartbreaking. I’d given Guillermo my word.”I have to respect loyalty—even if it cost him the role, which could’ve catapulted his career into a whole new galaxy.

But imagine if Hunnam had stayed. Fifty Shades would’ve been a whole other beast. Dornan may have become the Christian Grey we know, but Hunnam would’ve brought his vibe to the role. The trilogy would’ve probably made even more money, considering the Hunnam fanbase was just as loyal. But Hunnam’s decision to dip wasn’t just about the dollar but about keeping his word. “I pride myself on being a professional,” he explained. Respect.

And let’s not forget—Hunnam might have missed Crimson Peak and the chance to flex his acting chops in The Lost City of Z, Papillon, and The Gentlemen. Fifty Shades could’ve turned his career upside down, but sometimes a low-key, critical-hit film beats a franchise cash cow. Hunnam’s still got those cult classics under his belt.

Ultimately, both Hunnam and Dornan made their marks in Hollywood, but it’s hard to ignore the “what if” of it all. Did Fifty Shades launch Dornan’s career into the stratosphere? Absolutely. Would Hunnam have been just as Christian Grey? We’ll never know. But one thing’s for sure: both actors are doing their thing, and Fifty Shades will forever be the movie that changed everything for the guy who almost didn’t get the part.

