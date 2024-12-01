As per The Mirror, a highly acclaimed Hollywood producer is determined to do whatever it takes to reunite former couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for his upcoming project next year. The pair, involved in a bitter marital split, first starred together in the iconic movie Mr And Mrs Smith, which also saw them fall in love. However, this story may take an intriguing turn, as film producer Danny Rossner has reportedly offered them a “write your own check” offer for a comeback.

Danny Rossner Has Confirmed The Lucrative Deal

Danny, who produced and worked on over 150 Hollywood films and productions, has confirmed the deal. The producer added that he “is on a mission” to reunite Brangelina for his movie The Hotel Martinez. Danny perceives the offer as a chance to create cinematic magic and a potential Oscar-winning movie, as well as an opportunity to help heal the A-list couple’s relationship.

Moreover, he believes that the duo would bring “the absolute greatest screen power and passion” in the central real-life roles of the compelling story of Emmanuel Martinez’s decade-long legal battle to regain control of the legendary hotel in Cannes, France. Danny’s mantra for the offer is “forgiveness is not for the weak but for the strong.”

Danny Rossner On Why He Wants Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt To Act In His Movie

“There’s no two actors in the world better suited to play the lead roles than Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie,” Danny told The Mirror. “I’m kindly asking them to put their acrimonious differences aside and to accept the lead roles for this incredible film,” he noted.

Danny continued, “By doing this, they will show the world that it’s possible to build bridges,put the turbulent past behind them, and demonstrate how it’s possible to still work together – all in the name of peace, love, and art!”

Danny Rossner Said That Money Is Not Going To Be An Issue

The producer explained that he offered Brad and Angelina a blank check to make this happen while allowing them to decide what they felt they were worth for the film. He emphasized that money is no issue, as investors have fully backed the idea. All they had to do, he said, was fill in the number they were comfortable with, and the cameras would be ready to roll.

“They have had a home in the south of France so they have a great affinity for the area,” Danny said. He said it would be “amazing” to unite Brad and Angelina, especially with the 20th anniversary of Mr And Mrs Smith approaching.

Danny added, “Brad brings great charisma and a nice range for what would be a role that could win him a best actor Oscar as the Zorba of the Côte d’Azur. The audience would not be able to look away from Angelina if you put this story into her hands.”

The producer’s ambitious wish comes when it has been reported that Jolie has cut the actor off from their kids, leaving him so distraught that he is willing to plead with his ex to let him see their children.

