Rapper XXXTentacion tragically lost his life at the tender age of 20 on June 18, 2018. He was fatally shot outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Now, more than six years after his passing, Dedrick Williams, one of the three men convicted for his killing, filed an appeal, claiming the late artist’s beef with Drake could suggest an alternative suspect.

Reason Behind Drake Being Named In XXXTentacion Murder Case

Williams’ defense attorney, Mauricio Padilla, discussed the appeal in an interview with Law&Crime Network on November 30.

During the discussion, Padilla pointed out an Instagram post by XXXTentacion shortly before his death. In the post, the rapper allegedly stated that if he were killed, it would be by “Champagne Papi”—Drake’s well-known Instagram handle.

“Imagine the dead said prior to his death if anybody kills me it’s Champagne Papi,” Padilla paraphrased the post. The statement seemingly suggested that Drake may have been involved in the shootout.

XXXTentacion Had A History Of Public Feuds

Padilla explained that XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, had a past of public feuds. His beefs were not limited to Drake but included other rappers affiliated with the Canadian singer’s OVO label.

The attorney noted that many of his client’s witnesses, including other rappers, could testify about the two men’s heated exchanges.

According to Padilla, DJ Akademiks cautioned Onfroy during a conversation in 2018 about his ongoing feud with Drake. Akademiks allegedly told Onfroy that while he wasn’t a “gangster,” and that he might provoke a dangerous reaction from Drake, per The Express Tribune.

Padilla suggested that this provided a context to XXXTentacion’s remarks about Drake in his now-deleted Instagram post. “If anyone tries to kill me it was @champagnepapi. I’m snitching RN,” Onfroy wrote at the time.

XXXTentacion’s Mother Was Also Aware Of His Feud With Drake

Padilla also mentioned XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, who knew about the alleged feud between her son and Drake. He cited legal documents in which Bernard had alluded to this conflict.

Drake was subpoenaed to testify in the case and was scheduled for a Zoom deposition in February last year but failed to appear.

Padilla asked the court to issue an order requiring Drake’s testimony, arguing that he would unlikely cooperate otherwise. “This is one of the biggest celebrities in the world,” Padilla said. “Excluding an order from this court, we all know I will never be able to take his deposition.”

Dedrick Williams Faces Life In Prison

Dedrick Williams was arrested alongside Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome in connection to the 2018 crime. He was later charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.

The robbery, involving the theft of $50K in cash, was recorded on CCTV. It was used as evidence during the trial. All three men were convicted in March 2023 and sentenced to life in prison.

