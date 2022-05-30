Yesterday, the entire nation was taken aback with shock when news of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala flashed on our mobile and TV screens. The 28-year-old singer-turned-Congress leader was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab. Soon after the shocking incident took place, a political row broke out. Reportedly, the Old Skool singer was murdered with 8 bullets and was brought dead to the hospital. If this piece of news sank you heart, then brace yourselves as we are going to tell you about such rappers and singers who were also shot dead.

While the entire nation continues to mourn the loss of such a young artist, we bring you the list of a young singers and rappers who were also killed in an encounter. Take a look

Nipsey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nipsey Hussle (@nipseyhussle)

Rapper Nipsey was shot dead outside his own clothing store in California, Los Angeles. The Grammy-award winner was reportedly killed in a planned-gang attack on March 31, 2019 at 3:30 PM. The singer was declared dead on arrival at LA hospital. Soon after his death, his last tweet took social media by storm which read, “Having stronger enemies is a blessing.”

Tupac

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tupac Shakur (@2pac)

American rapper Tupac death is closely related to Sidhu Moose Wala as the latter paid his tribute to Tupac in his last song The Last Ride. Fans have been going crazy with the uncanny coincidence. As spotted by the fans, Sidhu’s last song features, Tupac’s car where he was shot. The rapper was killed in 1996 when he was just 25-year-old.

XXXTentacion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAKE OUT HILL (@xxxtentacion)

On June 18, 2019, the 20-year-old American rapper was killed. The rapper was apparently out for motorcycle shopping in Florida when a gunman ran to him and executed him. The killer later fled and even stole his back filled money.

Notorious B.I.G

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Notorious B.I.G. (@thenotoriousbig)

Just like the other rappers, Notorious B.I.G was also shot dead in 1997 when a gunman fired at him while he had stopped at the red light.

John Lennon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Lennon (@johnlennon)

The former member of the rock group Beatles, John Lennon’s death too took everyone by shock when reports of an obsessive fan firing bullets at him surfaced. John was executed near his residence in Manhattan with 4 bullet shots fired at him in a closer range on December 8, 1980.

Well, this was the list of young lads who had a brutal end to their life.

