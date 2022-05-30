Malaika Arora gets trolled yet again by netizens. The beauty was spotted on an outing yesterday with her son Arhaan Khan and sister Amrita Arora and the video has not got the attention of netizens who are trolling her for her choice of outfit. Malaika is a fashionista and while some troll her for her bold fashion choices, some adore her for her extraordinary fashion affair. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Advertisement

Malaika is quite popular on social media for her dressing sense. The beauty enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram with over 15 million followers on it. She isn’t just popular because of her fashion sense but also her fitness regime. She’s often spotted leaving her yoga classes wearing fashionable gym attires.

Advertisement

Now yesterday, Malaika Arora was spotted leaving a restaurant along with her son Arhaan Khan and sister Amrita Arora. The diva wore an oversized striped shirt and paired it with shorts which were barely visible due to her shirt.

Malaika Arora styled her look with a cap, a Bottega Veneta bag and casual flip flop slippers. Take a look at her picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

She can nail a simple look with so much poise and elegance, isn’t it?

Reacting to Malaika Arora’s picture on Instagram, a user commented, “She forgot to wear jeans😂🔥” Another user commented, “Jeans 👖 nhi he kya inke pass🧐🧐” A third user commented, “Koi isey pant phnado re baba lgta h jldi me bhul gyi😂😂😂😂” A fourth user commented, “Yaar yeh log sirf shirt pehan ke nikal jaate kahi bhi ..” A fifth user commented, “Apne son ke samne bhi Sharam nhi kaise Maa hai Ek Achi Actress ho sakti hai lakin ek achi Maa kabhi nhi.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Malaika Arora for her outfit choice? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Aryan Khan’s Lawyer Satish Maneshinde Demands Fresh Investigation In Rhea Chakraborty’s Case: “Why Should She Suffer?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram