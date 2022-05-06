Our day isn’t complete till we spot Malaika Arora in the city. She’s undoubtedly netizens and paparazzi’s favourite and often graciously acknowledge them while out and about in the city. Earlier today, Malaika was snapped in the city wearing the prettiest summer dress with a plunging neckline and now netizens are reacting to it. The beauty also donned a cap which her fans are speculating belongs to her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Arjun and Malaika are one of the most stylish and adorable couples in Bollywood. The two have been dating for a while and never miss a chance to give relationship goals to their fans on social media. Their PDA is pretty popular on Instagram and often gives a glimpse of their personal and professional life on the photo-sharing site.

Advertisement

Now, Malaika Arora wore a flowy summer dress in tie & dye with a plunging neckline and looked pretty as ever in the same. She styled a cap to go with her look which added just the right kind of glam to her entire chic look.

Take a look at her picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Now, reacting to Malaika Arora’s picture, a user on Instagram commented, “Arjun ki cap hey na😂” Another user commented, “Your personality speaks louder than your beauty and is crazy.” A third user commented, “Y she has suddenly started wearing a cap..chott laga hai to chupaana kyu hai..😂” A fourth user commented, “Ohhmy God malaaaa you so pretty 😍😍😍@malaikaaroraofficial I can’t explain your new beauty ufff looking forward to seeing you again soon #malikaarorakhanofficial 😍😍”

What are your thoughts on Malaika’s summery dress? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Pooja Bhatt Revealed Declining Aashiqui’s Offer Because Of Her Boyfriend, “Being A Romantic Person, I Said I’ll Do Anything For Love”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube