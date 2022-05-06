It’s raining movies in Bollywood! With each passing days, we come across new movie announcements made by filmmakers or actors leaving the fans excited. Now the latest scoop about an upcoming collaboration between the two superstars is sure to leave your eyes wide open. If later reports are anything to go by then we are all set to see a supremacy Jodi of Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor coming together.

On the personal front, Ranbir Kapoor is enjoying the best phase of his life – his marriage to Alia Bhatt. The couple got married on April 14, after 5 years of dating.

From quite some time, reports of Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor collaborating with each other for an interesting film have been doing the rounds. While fans were waiting for an official announcement of the same, an update has come in. According to media reports, Aamir and Ranbir are set to team up for Anurag Basu’s upcoming directorial. RK has earlier worked with Basu in Jagga Jasoos alongside then ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif.

A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla, “Anurag Basu is trying to develop a screenplay for Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. While the basic idea has been conceptualized by AKP aka. Aamir Khan Production, its Basu, who has come on board to weave a screenplay with the inhouse team of actors. The movie is in a very nascent stage at the moment, in-fact, the duo of AK and RK will decide on doing it only once they are absolutely satisfied with the final output.”

The source further added that It’s a high on VFX project, and hence an extremely risky proposition. “Being the perfectionist that Aamir is, he wants to have a visual blueprint of what the film would look like. If everything falls in the right place, the film will take off sometime next year. Right now, it’s in a very very nascent stage, with the two actors agreeing in principle on the idea of coming together on one of India’s biggest cinematic spectacles,” revealed the source to the portal.

In terms of work, both the actors have a couple of interesting lineups. Aamir Khan is currently gearing for the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is the official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022.

Speaking about Ranbir Kapoor, he will is busy with a couple of projects at the moment. RK is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Brahmastra alongside his now-wife Alia. He has also begun shooting for Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and is already shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor in Delhi. He will also be seen opposite Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in Shamshera.

Coming back, there’s no confirmation on the same, we already can’t wait for the makers to make an official announcement. Can you?

