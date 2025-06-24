How to Train Your Dragon is already one of the top ten highest-grossing Hollywood movies of the year, and it has solidified that position on its second weekend. The live-action remake is on track to beat Sinners and climb up 2025’s highest-grossers list. Keep scrolling for more.

When it was released in theaters, the horror movie became a trending movie. The Michael B. Jordan-led movie collected $350 million+ worldwide. It has also earned a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, getting 97% on Tomatometer and 96% on Popcornmeter. The live-action remake is also set to attain remarkable milestones at the box office in the following weeks.

How much has the film collected worldwide after its second weekend?

How to Train Your Dragon collected a franchise record opening at the North American box office. It collected $36.6 million on its second weekend domestically. It held its #1 rank on the domestic box office chart. Gerard Butler’s film reached $160.06 million at the North American box office after its second weekend. Therefore, the film has crossed the $150 million mark at the domestic box office.

Meanwhile, the live-action remake at the overseas box office missed the $200 million milestone by a hair. After two weekends, the film has hit the $199.67 million cume internationally. Adding the domestic and overseas collections, the live-action movie crossed the $350 million mark. Its worldwide cume has hit the $359.73 million mark.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $160.06 million

International – $199.67 million

Worldwide – $359.73 million

Less than $5 million away from beating Sinners

Sinners is a popular and financially successful movie of the year. It kept the theaters buzzing this summer and was trending despite the MCU biggie Thunderbolts*. Sinners is the 6th highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year worldwide, which collected $277.2 million domestically and $363.8 million worldwide [via Box Office Mojo]. The live-action remake will soon surpass Sinners at the worldwide box office to take the 6th rank in the global chart. How to Train Your Dragon is less than $5 million away from surpassing Sinners at the worldwide box office.

More about the film

According to reports, How to Train Your Dragon had a budget of $150 million, excluding the marketing cost. It is moving at a favorable pace and is expected to earn $600 million and $670 million at the worldwide box office at the end of its theatrical run. However, it is an early projection that can change depending on how it performs in the following weeks, especially after Jurassic World Rebirth and Superman‘s release next month. How to Train Your Dragon was released on June 13.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Jurassic World Rebirth China Box Office Pre-Sales: Continues Sluggish Trend, Lags Behind Aquaman 2 & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News