Following a successful box office run that pulled in more than $362 million worldwide (per Box Office Mojo), Sinners made its way to digital platforms and was available for rent and as VOD from June 3, 2025. Now it’s making its way to more screens at home, giving audiences another chance to dive into one of the year’s most talked-about films.

When & Where To Stream Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners?

HBO Max is gearing up for the streaming debut of Sinners on the Fourth of July. “You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home. #Sinners begins streaming July 4 exclusively on Max,” the streaming platform mentioned in its announcement post.

You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home. #Sinners begins streaming July 4 exclusively on Max. pic.twitter.com/U0bz8oD6Qw — Max (@StreamOnMax) June 20, 2025

Sinners: Box Office Numbers

Sinners recently became only the third movie this year to cross the $275 million threshold at domestic box office. The other two seated above are Disney’s live-action remake Lilo & Stitch ($377 million) and Jason Momoa’s A Minecraft Movie ($423 million) (numbers retrieved via Box Office Mojo).

Sinners Box Office Breakdown

Domestic – $276 million

International – $85 million

Worldwide – $362 million

Sinners Has Been A Critical & Fan Favorite

Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan in a rare dual performance as twin brothers “Smoke” and “Stack,” quickly stood out among the critics and fans. The film holds a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a nearly identical audience score close behind (96%). That kind of reception is rare, especially for an original horror film. The movie was originally released on April 18, and since then, it has been available for digital purchase and rental.

Ryan Coogler Returns To Original Storytelling With Sinners

Coogler and Jordan have worked together before, in Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther. But this time, with Sinners, they move into a new lane, from the franchise world to a stand-alone story. Jordan’s performance, in which he played two different characters, was praised heavily.

In addition to Jordan, the film features Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Delroy Lindo, Omar Miller, Yao, and Li Jun Li. Coogler, who wrote the screenplay himself, produced the film alongside Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian.

No Sequel Planned for Sinners, At Least for Now

Despite all the buzz and success, there’s no talk of a sequel. Coogler made it clear he approached Sinners as a one-off story, aiming for something fresh and personal after years of working within franchise boundaries.

“I’ve been in a space of making franchise films for a bit, so I wanted to get away from that,” he told Ebony Magazine. He added, “This film is very much me. I love anything supernatural. I’m in. I like stories about communities, about neighborhoods, about archetypes. And I love period anything. So, when you layer those things together, that does it for me.”

Sinners lands on HBO Max on July 4, 2025.

