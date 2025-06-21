Hollywood actor Chris Pratt has turned 46 today. The charming and bankable star is best known for his roles in the Guardians of the Galaxy film series and other Marvel superhero movies, as well as for playing the courageous raptor trainer in the Jurassic World franchise. If you want to explore some of his overlooked performances and his more serious side as an actor, then we recommend checking out these three films and series streaming on OTT in India.

1. The Terminal List

Release Year – 2022

– 2022 Created By – David DiGilio

– David DiGilio IMDb Rating – 7.9/10

– 7.9/10 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Based on Jack Carr’s 2018 novel of the same name, the action thriller series follows Navy SEAL Commander James Reece (played by Chris Pratt) as he tries to uncover the conspiracy behind the mysterious deaths of his entire platoon. Using his very particular set of skills, the protagonist goes on a brutal revenge mission to hunt down the culprits. It also features Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, and Jeanne Tripplehorn in supporting roles.

2. The Magnificent Seven

Release Year – 2016

– 2016 Director – Antoine Fuqua

– Antoine Fuqua IMDb Rating – 6.9/10

– 6.9/10 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The Western action film revolves around a group of seven mercenaries, who are hired by a young widow to protect a small town from the clutches of a powerful industrialist and his private army. The film stars Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio, Lee Byung-hun, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Martin Sensmeier, and Peter Sarsgaard in pivotal roles.

3. Passengers

Release Year – 2016

– 2016 Director – Morten Tyldum

– Morten Tyldum IMDb Rating – 7/10

– 7/10 Streaming On – SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video (Rent), Zee5 (Rent)

Plot: Set aboard a luxurious interstellar spaceship, the sci-fi romantic movie follows two passengers (played by Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence), who are accidentally awakened in their hibernation pods ninety years too soon due to a malfunction. At first, the two enjoy the ship’s many comforts and begin to fall in love with each other. But the situation takes a more serious turn when they learn that the lives of thousands of the remaining sleeping passengers of the ship are in danger.

