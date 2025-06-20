You are probably already familiar with Letterboxd, the popular entertainment website and Auckland-based film-focused social platform for diehard movie buffs. The international platform is renowned for its user ratings and movie-centric global lists, such as ‘Top 50 Movies’ lists and the ‘One Million’ watched lists, etc.

Recently, the documentary film Ocean with David Attenborough has not only cracked Letterboxd’s top 50 (which includes documentaries and festival films) but also secured the number one spot on the coveted list. It was initially released in theaters on May 8, 2025. Read on to find out what it’s about, which other films are on the list, and where to stream this critically acclaimed documentary in India.

About Ocean With David Attenborough

Narrated by renowned biologist and the world’s leading natural historian, Sir David Attenborough, the visually stunning nature documentary takes viewers on an immersive journey through Earth’s vast and mysterious oceans. The film features breathtaking underwater footage and showcases the extraordinary marine life from giant blue whales to vibrant coral reefs. It also delves into how Earth’s vast, interconnected waterways can be restored and sheds light on urgent environmental problems facing our oceans today.

Ocean With David Attenborough – Critical Response

The documentary film has received a perfect critics’ score of 100% on the reviews aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. While one critic has called it environmental film-making at its most powerful, another one opined that it’s a gorgeously shot film… which also addresses the state of the world’s seas. Overall, many critics have given it a big thumbs up.

Where To Watch Ocean With David Attenborough?

The film is available to stream on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform in India. With a runtime of 1 hour and 24 minutes, it’s available in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Top 5 Films On Letterboxd Top 50

In the above-mentioned Letterboxd Top 50 list, the top-ranked film is Ocean with David Attenborough (Rank 1). The second spot is bagged by another documentary titled The Encampments (Rank 2), which is about the 2024 Palestine solidarity campus encampments at Columbia University. In the third, fourth, and fifth spots are Latin Blood – The Ballad of Ney Matogrosso (Rank 3), Palestinian docudrama From Ground Zero (Rank 4), and Ryan Coogler’s horror flick Sinners (Rank 5) starring Michael B. Jordan, respectively.

Ocean With David Attenborough – Trailer

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: This Gripping Underwater True-Story Survival Thriller Is Making Waves In The Streaming World — Here’s Where To Watch It In India

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News