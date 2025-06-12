Sinners, starring Michael B Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, and others, has emerged as a big success story. Released amid decent expectations, the film has surprised everyone with its consistent run and milestones. In recent development, it emerged as the 6th highest-grossing horror film of all time at the worldwide box office and is less than $10 million away from achieving another feat. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Enjoyed highly positive reactions

Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, the American horror film was theatrically released on April 18, 2025. So, it’s just a few days away from completing a two-month run in theatres. Upon its release, the film opened to highly positive reviews. From performances, direction, to music, several aspects of the film were praised by critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed highly favorable word-of-mouth.

How much did Sinners earn at the worldwide box office?

After registering an impressive debut worth $48 million, Sinners has come a long way in North America. According to the recent update, it has amassed $273.38 million so far in the domestic market. In the overseas market, it has earned $84.70 million. Combining both, the film has earned a strong $358.08 million at the worldwide box office, as per Box Office Mojo.

Becomes the 6th highest-grossing horror film!

With $358.08 million in the kitty, Sinners has emerged as the 6th highest-grossing horror film globally, surpassing Hannibal’s $351.69 million. It needs less than $10 million to surpass The Nun ($366.08 million), but since the pace has slowed down, it’s a wait-and-watch scenario. Also, the film premiered on OTT on June 3, significantly impacting its theatrical run.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing horror films at the worldwide box office:

It (2017) – $704.24 million Jaws (1975) – $477.91 million It: Chapter Two (2019) – $473.12 million The Exorcist (1973) – $430.87 million The Nun (2018) – $366.08 million Sinners (2025) – $358.08 million Hannibal (2001) – $351.69 million Alien: Romulus (2024) – $350.86 million A Quiet Place (2018) – $340.95 million The Conjuring (2013) – $320.41 million

