Thug Life has turned out to be a nightmare for Kamal Haasan. The film with great potential failed to take off strongly and later suffered miserably due to extremely negative reactions. As a result, it is yet to touch the 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office and is heading for a lifetime collection less than that of Indian 2. This clearly indicates the extent of the disaster that the film has emerged despite the big names involved. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

The Kollywood magnum opus, marking the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, had tremendous potential but couldn’t generate the expected business. Around the release, the film had less hype than expected, which is shocking since it had strong buzz when the announcement teaser was dropped. Further, things became worse with poor word-of-mouth and reviews.

How much did Thug Life earn at the worldwide box office in 7 days?

As per the latest collection, Thug Life has earned 42.22 crore net at the Indian box office in 7 days. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 49.81 crores. Overseas, it has earned 40.50 crore gross so far, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 90.31 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 42.22 crores

India gross – 49.81 crores

Overseas gross – 40.50 crores

Worldwide gross – 90.31 crores

To earn less than Indian 2

From here, Thug Life might cross the 100 crore mark, but won’t cover much distance. It is heading for a lifetime collection of below 110 crores. With this, the film will end up earning much less than Indian 2, which itself was a massive disaster. For those who don’t know, Indian 2 earned 150.94 crore gross globally.

Lowest-grossing film for Kamal Haasan since Vishwaroopam II?

The latest Kollywood action drama is turning out to be Kamal Haasan‘s lowest-grossing film in the last 7 years. In 2018, his Vishwaroopam II earned between 46 and 48 crore gross globally. After that, Thug Life has amassed the lowest score for him.

