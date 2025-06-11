Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh co-starrer Housefull 5 is enjoying a rock-steady run in theatres. It is now chasing the 150 crore milestone. That’s not it; the comedy thriller is all set to become the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Scroll below for day 6 early trends!
Housefull 5 Box Office Day 6 Early Trends
After the discounted ticket prices on Tuesday, Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial was expected to see a drop on Wednesday. But the comedy thriller held itself pretty well. As per early trends, Housefull 5 earned 8-9 crores on day 6. It faced a 23-31% drop compared to 11.70 crores earned on Tuesday.
The overall earnings in India will land somewhere around 124.68-125.68 crores after 5 days. Housefull 5 is truly enjoying a glorious run. It is also benefiting from little competition at the ticket windows. Bhool Chuk Maaf has fallen below the 50 lakhs mark, while Kesari Chapter 2 and Raid 2 are close to concluding their theatrical run.
Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:
- Day 1: 24.35 crores
- Day 2: 32.38 crores
- Day 3: 35.10 crores
- Day 4: 13.15 crores
- Day 5: 11.70 crores
- Day 6: 8-9 crores (estimates)
Total: 124.68-125.68 crores
Housefull 5 vs Sikandar Box Office
Akshay Kumar starrer has found his highest-grossing film of 2025 as he’s surpassed Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2. Housefull 5 is now aiming to beat Salman Khan’s Sikandar and emerge as the #4 Bollywood grosser this year. It is less than 5 crores away from achieving the milestone!
Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 below:
- Chhaava – 615.39 crores
- Raid 2 – 177.27 crores*
- Sky Force – 134.93 crores
- Sikandar – 129.95 crores
- Housefull 5 – 124.68-125.68 crores
- Kesari Chapter 2 – 94.38 crores*
- Jaat – 90.34 crores
- Bhool Chuk Maaf – 71.17 crores
- The Diplomat – 40.73 crores
- Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release – 35.55 crore
