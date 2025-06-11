Akshay Kumar led Housefull 5 is unstoppable at the Indian box office. Tickets were available at discounted prices on Tuesday, and cine-goers made the most of it! The box office collections again clocked the double-digit score, which is a very good sign. Scroll below for day 5 updates!

How much has Housefull 5 earned in India?

Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez co-starrer is giving Raid 2, Bhul Chuk Maaf and Kesari Chapter 2 a run for their money. It is stealing 90% of the footfalls alone. As per the official figures, Housefull 5 earned 11.70 crores on day 5. It maintained a fantastic hold amid the mid-week blues, facing only an 13% drop from Monday.

The net box office collections in India land at 116.68 crores, which is about 137.68 crores in gross earnings. Housefull 5 is mounted on a staggering budget of 225 crores. In only 5 days, Akshay Kumar starrer has recovered 52% of its budget. At this pace, it will soon achieve the breakeven point.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Housefull 5 below:

Day 1: 24.35 crores

Day 2: 32.38 crores

Day 3: 35.10 crores

Day 4: 13.15 crores

Day 5: 11.70 crores

Total: 116.68 crores

Beats Housefull 2 at the Indian box office

Housefull 5 is on its track to become the most successful film in the franchise! On its day 5, Akshay Kumar’s biggie has surpassed the lifetime collections of Housefull 2 (114 crores).

Tarun Mansukhani’s latest comedy thriller is now the second highest-grossing Housefull film. The next target is to beat Housefull 4 and conquer the ultimate throne!

Check out the Housefull franchise at the box office (India net collections):

Housefull (2010): 74.4 crores Housefull 5 (2024): 116.68 crores Housefull 2 (2012): 114 crores Housefull 3 (2016): 107.7 crores Housefull 4 (2019): 206 crores

Housefull 5 Box Office Summary

Budget: 225 crores

India net collection: 116.68 crores

India gross collection: 137.68 crores

Budget Recovery: 52%

