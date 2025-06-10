Ali Abbas Zafar previously collaborated with Diljit Dosanjh in his 2022 directorial Jogi. He’s now turned the writer-producer for his AD Ravi Chhabriya’s directorial debut with the Punjabi superstar, Detective Sherdil. The official trailer is now out; scroll below for our detailed review.

Detective Sherdil Trailer

The 2-minute and 29-second long trailer revolves around the assassination of a billionaire, Pankaj Bhatti (played by Boman Irani). He was shot to death, and his car was blown up. The whodunnit is investigated by Karamchand, a detective played by Diljit Dosanjh.

The official trailer of Detective Sherdil has left me with mixed feelings. I love how Diljit Dosanjh is a natural! He’s charming and witty and funny, and I’m all in for it! I’ve no second thoughts about the supporting cast – Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Chunky Panday, Ratna Pathak Shah, Banita Sandhu, and Sumeet Vyas.

However, my problem is with the dialogues. The one-liners that did not tickle my funny bone. When you have Chunky Panday, Boman Irani, or Ratna Pathak Shah in the frame, one can only expect a laughter ride. But it may be too early too judge. Fingers crossed, the script and the dialogues won’t disappoint!

Detective Sherdil Trailer Review

I truly hope this isn’t like most Bollywood films in which ‘Jija ji’ is not the culprit. Honestly, I cannot help but recall the huge bungalow setup and a few similar scenes from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

All in all, there’s one element that I cannot miss out – Diljit Dosanjh. His charm is enough for me to switch to ZEE5. Here’s hoping the content will be a pleasant surprise too!

Check out the Detective Sherdil trailer below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Detective Sherdil OTT Release Date

Diljit Dosanjh led Detective Sherdil will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 starting June 20, 2025. It was created by AAZ Films and Offside Entertainment & presented by Maurya Entertainment Production.

Detective Sherdil marks the directorial debut of Ravi Chhabriya, who’s previously worked as an assistant director with Ali Abbas Zafar on Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Sultan, among others.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more trailer reviews.

Must Read: Ronth Trailer Review: Roshan Mathew & Dileesh Pothan’s Intense Conflicts As Patrol Officers Make Sure Malayalam Cinema Delivers Another Hit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News