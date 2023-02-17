Actor Boman Irani’s son Kayoze is all set to venture into Bollywood as a director with his first feature film and the proud dad took to social media to share his good wishes for his son.

Taking to Instagram, Irani wished his son luck on his new adventure, “Our son Kayo leaves today for his directorial debut for his feature film. Blessings son. Do send us photos of the first day of shoot.”

Boman Irani shared the pictures on social media of him and his wife Zenobia hugging their son, Kayoze and bestowing all their blessings and wishes for their son as he embarks on this new directorial journey.

Take a look at the instagram post shared by Boman Irani below. The post has been well received by his followers and fans as they are giving best wishes for Kayoze’s directorial venture.

On the work front, Boman Irani will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film ‘Dunki‘.

