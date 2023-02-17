Bollywood films have been struggling with piracy for years now and Kartik Aaryan’s latest film Shehzada has fallen victim. The movie, which was released in theatres on Friday, has been leaked online. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika’s ‘Pathaan’ was leaked online.

Shehzada is the official remake of the 2020 Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.’ The movie marks Kartik and Kriti’s second outing together, after their romantic comedy ‘Luka Chuppi.’

After the massive success of Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,’ fans were eager to watch what the actor has next for them. Kartik made sure to promote Shehzada on various platforms and the film’s advanced booking numbers, which were approx Rs 60 Lakhs, confirmed fans’ anticipation. However, it did not take much time for the movie to become a victim of piracy.

As per a report by Bollywood Life, Shehzada has been leaked online for free watch and download on the day of its release. The movie has been leaked on multiple sites, including Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulez and Telegram. Shehzada is among the many Bollywood films that have become a victim of piracy. We would like to point out that Koimoi does not support piracy and request everyone refrain from encouraging the same.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada also cast Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Ronit Roy in supporting roles. The movie has been co-produced by T-Series, Geetha Arts, Brat Films and Haarika & Hassine Creations, while Pritam served as its music director.

After Shehzada, both Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have a list of films in the pipeline. Kartik will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani, Captain India and Kabir Khan’s next untitled project. Kriti Sanon will portray the role of Sita in the upcoming mythological film Adipurush. She will reunite with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff in Ganpath.

