Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently celebrated their forever with a grand wedding reception in Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday amongst others made ravishing appearances. Anupam Kher, who was also present at the celebrations, is all praises for Alia Bhatt. Netizens are now mocking Kangana Ranaut over it. Scroll below for details!

As most know, Kangana and Anupam have worked together in their upcoming film, Emergency. The actress recently took to her official Twitter handle and called The Kashmir Files star “a really strong and secure man.” But what’s now grabbing eyeballs is that Kher has praised Alia, who the Queen actress considers a part of the ‘nepotism gang’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anupam Kher shared a picture with Alia Bhatt from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s reception. He also wrong a lengthy note that read, “Dearest @aliaabhatt! It was so wonderful to meet you after such a long time at @sidmalhotra & @kiaraaliaadvani’s wedding reception. Lovely chatting with you about days when you were in school and how I always teased you about you being a born actress. Love your performances. Especially #GangubaiKathiawadi. You were spectacular. Keep going! Love and prayers always!”

As much as netizens enjoyed the picture, they had more fun mocking Kangana Ranaut in the comments section.

A user wrote, “Someone check if Kangana is ok lol”

Another joked, “Kangana ye dekho….Mera to etana life kharab ho gaya hai…etana Life kharab ho gaya haii.”

“Kangana’s target always……..used to be kangana fan…but hate her now…alia u r 1000 better,” read a comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut recently accused Ranbir Kapoor of stalking her and claimed Alia Bhatt is supporting his ‘obsessive’ behavior.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Bhumi Pednekar Caught Kissing Mystery Man In A Viral Video At Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra’s Wedding Venue, Netizens Mock Guard Who Tried To Hide Their Moment From Cameras!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News