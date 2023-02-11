Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood and has many titles bestowed on him including Badshah and King Khan. The actor – who began his acting career in 1988 on television before entering Bollywood, has millions of fans across the globe and is known for his incredible filmography as well as his witty comments, motivational quotes and more.

But what’s his take on younger actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan comparing themselves to him? Well, in an old interview, the ‘Pathaan’ of Bollywood opened up about it and below is what he had to say.

In a past interview, the video of which is now on Reddit, Shah Rukh Khan was quizzed about actors like Ranbir Kapoor comparing themselves. Answering whether he too finds younger and older actor completion and his views on this competitiveness in the industry, the Badshah of Bollywood said, “No, I don’t have any competition. I’ll be very honest. I don’t say that with immodesty or self-centered pompousness. I (shrugging) don’t have any competition.”

Shah Rukh Khan continued, “I’m not come here to compete, I’ve come here to rule and I believe that when I wake up in the morning. I don’t want it to be a universal truth that I feel I am the king, I am the best – I’m not saying it to that (inaudible). This is what a simple lower-class, middle-class boy gets up in the morning, and has dreams in his eyes, when he comes to Mumbai says ‘I’m going to rule this. I’m going to rule it over the people who existed here – in all goodness, in all niceness. I don’t have a father, I don’t have a grandfather, I don’t have a mother who can give me that extra push here in Mumbai. But I’m going to be a star who is self-made.”

King Khan continued, “If I’m going to be self-made, I’m going to create a catergory for myself that doesn’t exist before and will never exist after. My son will not be able to get up in the morning and say ‘I’m going to be a self-made star,’ I’m an individual star. I like it that way. For 20 years, I have wrongly been compared to greats like Mr Bachchan and I feel very embarrassed when I’ve done that. For 20 years I’ve been compared to youngsters who just started and are 3 films and I feel very sorry for them. That is unfair to them. Like it is unfair for me to be compared to Mr Bachchan, it’s unfair when they are compared.”

The Pathaan actor added, “When an actor or an actress says I want to beat Shah Rukh Khan, I want to be Shah Rukh Khan -bring it on. That’s absolutely alright. Personally, I would say, don’t mess with this (while pointing at himself). I would tell my son this ‘Don’t mess with this. Don’t… Do your job. Be nice. Be Aryan Khan. Become Suhana Khan. Try and be whoever you want to be.”

Check out the entire clip here to hear all Shah Rukh Khan had to say:

