Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor Is Giving Us 'Badtameez Dil' Vibe In Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai Song - Watch

After the success of the first song ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ from the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, the makers of the film released a peppy dance number titled ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ on Friday.

The song, which has Ranbir Kapoor in a solo performance, has him giving hope to all singles ahead of Valentine’s Day.

‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ is dedicated to the lovelorn singles with a message to cast away their blues. The song, which features Ranbir Kapoor giving out the ‘Badtameez Dil’ vibe, starts off with a prominent section of trumpet because the synthesised beats swing in lending the track a perfect club mood. It has been shot in two separate setups of social gatherings:, a night club and the other being an open terrace party.

The song has been choreographed by Bosco-Caesar and is a reminder to all the jilted lovers to fall in love again. Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi also features in the song. The song’s music has been composed by hit machine Pritam, with vocals by Arijit Singh and the quirky lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Check out the song now:

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023.

