Filmmaker Boney Kapoor on Thursday announced the biography of his late wife and legendary actress Sridevi titled ‘The Life of a Legend’.

He took to social media to make the announcement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boney Kapoor said: “Sridevi was a force of nature. She was the happiest when she shared her art on screen with her fans but she was also a fiercely private person.”

Sridevi’s biography book is penned by Dhiraj Kumar who the actress considered family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

“Dhiraj Kumar is who she considered family. He was a researcher, writer & columnist. We are happy that he is writing the book that befits her extraordinary life.” The book draws a complete portrait of Sridevi, the quintessential superstar who has an unmatched career in Indian cinema. She worked in over 300 films across 50 years in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018.

Sridevi was conferred the Padma Shri, won National Film Awards, State Government Awards and International Awards.

Meanwhile, Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor has an interesting line up of projects. while younger one Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ along side Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and others.

Must Read: When Salman Khan Refused To Interact With Arjun Kapoor After Malaika Arora & Arbaaz Khan’s Divorce, Gave These Strict Instructions To Award Show Hosts!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News