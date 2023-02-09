Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon ruled the 90s like a queen. Her charismatic personality and effortless acting made her stand out in the crowd. Apart from her phenomenal acting skills and breathtaking dance moves, the actress also made headlines for her personal life.

Shehar Ki Ladki aka Raveena often made headlines for her relationships. Her alleged relationship with Akshay Kumar is known to all but do you know she was reportedly once deeply in love with Ajay Devgn? As per reports, the duo was dating each other until a handsome actor dumped her after falling in love with another Bollywood beauty. Post their alleged break up, they got involved in a war of words and Raveena reportedly even attempted suicide.

In many interviews, actress Raveena Tandon has claimed to have dated B-town’s Singham, Ajay Devgn. She even revealed that they used to exchange love letters. The actress was left heartbroken after Ajay reportedly dumped her. However, Ajay denied all the claims and even advised her to consult a psychiatrist. In an explosive interview with Filmfare in 1994, Ajay opened up about his equation with Raveena and also called her alleged attempt to suicide a publicity stunt.

Ajay Devgn had called Raveena Tandon a born liar and said, “Everyone knows she is a born liar and that’s why her silly statements don’t upset me too much. But this time, she has gone too far, she has crossed the limits of decency. It’s high time I gave her some advice. This girl must go to a psychiatrist immediately to get her head examined. Otherwise, she will land up in a lunatic asylum. I am quite willing to accompany her to shrink’s office.”

For the unversed, Ajay and Raveena met on the sets of Dilwale. Post her ugly breakup with Ajay Devgn, the Mohra actress found love in Akshay Kumar. The duo even got engaged but things didn’t work out the way they wanted. The actress finally got married in 2004 to a businessman.

