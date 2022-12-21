Rohit Shetty is all set for his big holiday release this week, starring Ranveer Singh in a double role. Rohit gave away a few details about his other projects at a promotional event for his upcoming film Cirkus, where he talked about the next sequel of Singham, which is led by Ajay Devgn.

Ajay Devgn starrer Singham was the first movie that kickstarted Rohit’s cop-verse in the first place, and it already has a sequel with Kareena Kapoor as the leading lady opposite Ajay. Earlier, the director made a huge announcement saying Deepika Padukone will be playing a lady cop in the next Singham movie, and now this revelation! Do you want to know what? Then keep reading.

The third sequel of Singham has been titled ‘Singham Again’, which will once again see Ajay Devgn in the role of a no-nonsense cop. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty said that he is very excited to start to work on the film as the script has ‘turned out very well’, and he further mentioned that it would be a ‘larger than life’. According to reports, he said, “We took it to a different level in Sooryavanshi, and this is like 10 times bigger than Sooryavanshi”.

Rohit Shetty also said that Ranveer Singh had goosebumps when he narrated the script to him, and yes, the Cirkus star will once again reprise his character Simmba in that film as well. Speaking about Singham Again’s script Rohit further said, “I get excited about a film very rarely, and Singham Again is that one script after so many years which I am excited to start the film”.

Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn both made a special appearance in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, and talking about the upcoming venture Ranveer revealed that the fans have a lot to look forward to. He also said that he was up on his feet applauding Rohit Shetty for his narration, and the audience was in complete uproar at certain scenes. Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh will be released on 23rd December.

